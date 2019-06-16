This Father’s Day, communication minister Mercury forms an auspicious angle to King Neptune. The surge of activity in sentimental water signs signifies emotional intensity, feelings further mixed as “Big Daddy” Jupiter gets in on the action. It will be easy to see fathers not strictly as authority figures but also as the boys they once were.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 16). What make this year’s dealings so wonderful isn’t the money involved (though it’s nothing to sneeze at) but the intangibles. This includes the affinity you feel for the people involved and the hope you trade on — a hope that everyone will build something great from the arrangement. Indeed, that’s exactly what happens. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 11, 40, 28 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have respect for your competitors, teachers and for all the others who are likely to get their feathers ruffled by your new plans. You can be respectful and still move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your secret to staying fresh and relevant is pretty simple: The learning never stops for you. Today, there will be a wealth of educational options, and it will take some deliberation to figure out the best thing to learn next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What’s relaxing to you would be considered very active to another person. You’ll move, express yourself and get into life’s mix. At the end of the day, you’re not tired; you’re recharged.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It would be strange if you were overly aware of yourself at all times. However, once in a while you need a reminder about who you are and what you bring to the table, so you can help others to clearly see your virtues.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have something to say that will help people. Make your message easy to spread. If everyone tells one person, you’ll soon have the ear of more people than you can count.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People don’t just give their attention to anyone. Attention has to be earned. Once attention is earned, the next level is trust. This is what you’ll spend your day earning and building on.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you’re juggling too many options, none of them will seem very appealing. It will be easy to get distracted. You make your best decisions when there are fewer things to choose from.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are so aware of the limits of your time and attention that it makes it very difficult for you to stay for any length of time in a conversation, activity or situation that doesn’t interest you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Air, water, food, shelter — these are needs. Technically, most other things aren’t needs; they’re wants. And today, greater clarity is needed on the matter because confusing wants with needs will lead to poor choices.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are those who will go out of their way to avoid new things. That’s something you don’t relate to now, though you’ll nonetheless find it beneficial and possibly profitable to accommodate the tendency.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s great when the things that bring you health also bring you good looks, strength and the ability for physical activity you enjoy. Such findings don’t usually taste like candy. That’s a hard part, but it’s worth it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re curious about other people’s dreams and desires. Not everyone is, you know! That’s why people will respond so warmly to your interest. They want to be known as much as you want to know them.
