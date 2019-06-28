While being occasionally lucky or unlucky cannot be helped, people do seem to be unconsciously attracted to one sort of luck or another. Is it heartless to select lucky friends and avoid the unlucky? It’s not a policy to adopt full time, but you’d be excused for making this choice as Mercury enters its “storm” today, preparing to go retrograde.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 28). Though you’ll play at a new level professionally and personally, sometimes the new level is actually smaller than the old level. Consider specializing, cutting out bits of life that drain you, going deep instead of wide in lots of matters including your talents and relationships. The year brings out a more concentrated version of you! Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 4, 38 and 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). This is a good day for making contingency plans. Having a backup plan makes you less likely to need one. Relatedly, don’t get so used to someone’s help that you’d be lost without it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Parasailing, roller coasters, surfing — these thrill some but you’ll be attracted to feats that require a sort of courage more native to your heart. The risks are emotional and there’s a different kind of payoff.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). This is the best day of the week for collaboration. The more minds on your problem, the better the solution will be. Brainstorm sessions will be wild and free. When they think small, you’ll think big and vice versa.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though you are more than willing to sacrifice for the good of others, should you always have to? Your inherent goodness is often enough in and of itself — no extra work required.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t owe anyone anything. You don’t have to engage if you don’t want to. You’re not obligated in any way. This will not always be the case, so savor and take advantage of your current autonomous position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Immaturity is marked by an assumption that “everyone is like me.” Maturity recognizes that people are different, with various needs. The mature can love, befriend, do business, affect the world in a way that the immature cannot.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re extraordinarily useful to others now, so why not bank on it? Someone needs your skill set. When you find out who could use you and then make it easy for them to do so, the money rolls in.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In the same way that fish don’t notice water, you’re so familiar with your own environment that you don’t see it for what it is. Get out of it for a while though and you’ll really appreciate all you’ve built.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who suffer as a consequence of their own actions deserve help and compassion as much as anyone, but they should be led to see the correlation. Distinguish between bad luck and the penalty of folly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You love a challenge, but not just any challenge. A good fit is important. You’re happiest when you focus on the challenges that are right for you and not merely impressive to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Graciousness is your default mode. No one is born into this level of benevolence and generosity. You’ve had to work at this, as anyone does. The work gets easier, but it never ceases to be necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The best thing about power is that it puts one in a position to do more good in the world. You’re headed in that direction with all that unfolds today and the stellar way you handle it.
