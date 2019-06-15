Mark Twain said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” Maybe so, but in these last days of the super-communicative twin solar journey, it’s still a bit hard to remember whom you told which story to, even if the story is absolutely true. Repetition will be something the socially smart will keep track of this weekend.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 15). You’ve been known to have the best time doing things that others think of as hard work. When you take the time to figure out which endeavors and people are a good fit for you, high energy and endurance come with the territory. You’ll include loved ones in your passions and interests and could helm a club or company. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 4, 44, 38 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Activity can be invigorating or draining. It can show love or hide its lack. Action in and of itself proves nothing. To understand, look at the entire context. Let a person’s intention weigh heaviest in your calculation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s a part of life that’s gotten intolerable. You can’t abide by the way it is. Your choice is to create a change or to live differently with the unchanged version.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In a dynamic duo, one person acts; the other builds on it. If the other person opposes the action instead, and has good reason to do so, this may also be acceptable, as the best partnerships involve checks and balances.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll make tender connections, mostly because you genuinely care about others. Also, you’re consciously trying to create an emotional safety zone around you — how attractive!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A competitive instinct takes over. You suddenly see what it will take to win the prize. You’ll only have a split second to determine whether this move will be worth it. Trust yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve been so lucky. Convenience has been the normal state of things. But there are some things that you don’t mind waiting for. In fact, the waiting makes them even more worthwhile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s not that you’re trying to hog all the work or show off by lifting the entire burden of it. It’s just that by the time you show someone else how to do it, you could have finished it already, and done a mighty fine job of it, at that.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Can you change the world in one day? Of course! You just won’t see how right away. But you can trust that your actions can and will set off a course of events that makes a profound difference for many.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Nature is, as a rule, much more powerful than the will of a human. This is why it’s better to listen to nature and work within her limits and structures. Supreme success comes to those who treat nature like the mother she is.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You like to be good and do the right thing. You just don’t like other people telling you what “good” is, or what “the right thing” is, for that matter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re sort of like a civil servant whose mission is to “protect and serve,” only those served won’t be the general public. There’s a specific group who needs you very much, and you’ll show up strong for it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Wherever you go today, you’ll be content to be there, in part because you carry your sense of belonging with you at all times. It goes well your deep curiosity and appreciation for the people you encounter.
