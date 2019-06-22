When most people ask questions, it’s not because they are curious. Instead, they are trying to control the direction of conversation and attention. A question that is not rooted in a need for control or a desire to validate a point of view that already existed before the question was asked is rare, magical and indicative of a beautiful soul.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 22). Even as you focus on the big things this solar year — such as cultivating a stellar attitude and refining your overall purpose and direction — the tiniest details will come together with incredible elegance, as though a thousand angels are knitting together the fabric of your life. And maybe they are. Your family grows in January. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 29, 1 and 7.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone is behaving in a way you don’t understand. Consider that this person may be complying with needs and desires that are not obvious to you. They may not want to reveal their motivations. Observe to get more information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The stoics focus on temptations resisted, passions opposed and infirmities mastered. Not fun. When you want something that’s good for you, all of those things happen naturally as you focus on your wholesome desire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The path to fulfilled wishes is littered with practical impediments, barriers of psychological resistance and other annoying limits to contend with, all of which you will rise up and over.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be careful not to equate rest with laziness. They are not the same thing. Laziness is a decision to underachieve. It’s driven by fear. Rest is a necessary part of achievement’s cycle, driven by nature’s maintenance system.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Exemplifying his typical clever humor, your sign-mate Andy Warhol claimed to be a “deeply superficial person.” You’ll relate today as you bring a solemn level of attention to what some might consider a trivial matter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s easier for some people (perhaps most people) to say yes than it is to say no. Consider the first yes a false answer. And gently press further into the conversation. It’s not a real agreement until the third yes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you can’t do anything about it, then it’s not a problem. Rather, it’s a circumstance. Deal with problems, and the circumstances may or may not change. Either way, you’ll have the satisfaction and confidence that comes with doing your part.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve a secret that helps you move through events with grace, and the secret is this: Change itself doesn’t hurt. What hurts is our resistance to change. We can always choose not to resist.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Clearly defined relationships make everything go smoothly and according to plan. The trouble is that the more intimate is a relationship, the harder it is to define. And with the closest relationships, definitions are practically absurd.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The upside of frustration is that it shows you exactly what’s not working and to what extent. The level of frustration you feel directly corresponds to how far off the mark the situation is from your expectation of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Imagined problems can have as much impact (if not more) as real problems can have. The good part about imagined problems is that they can be solved the instant you change your mind about them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To you, your project is a project. But to someone else it might be a learning opportunity, a social experiment, a way of gaining leverage in a situation or a game. Be aware of what everyone is getting out of the situation.
