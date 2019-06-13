At some point, it’s very hard to tell the difference (if there even is one) between adapting to circumstances and overcoming them. Either way, it’s not staying stuck.
To actively deal with life is to become a more durable and capable person. The water sign trine of Mars and Neptune lend intuition to problem-solving today.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 13). Though you already have excellent reasons for doing what you do, this solar return represents a deepening of your purpose. Your pursuits become both more urgent and more meaningful as you commit to seeing a certain change in your world. An August detour brings levity. Your popularity will surge in September. Aquarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 40, 9 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no way to improve except through giving the important task your full attention. Split attention is so ineffective you may as well do nothing at all. Actually, that would be better because at least you’d be relaxing and recharging.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You enjoy helping people fix what’s wrong. However, this shouldn’t be your default mode. And if it feels wrong not to be solving problems, then that’s an even bigger problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One of the most profound gifts of technology is that it shows us, through contrast, what it means to be human. When you feel like a machine going through the motions of your program, your humanity will shake you awake.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A subconscious decision process sends your energy where it’s most needed, resulting in a shift of mood. Give yourself a break; you’re solving a problem even if you’re not aware that you are.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s as though life has an agenda and doesn’t feel like accommodating yours. While it’s often smart to move with life, it would be a shame to let it have its way every time. Stand up for yourself. Fight for what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though it may seem that a person has it all figured out and is doing the right thing at the right time in the right way, that’s just the outsider’s perspective of the story. Handle your own thing and don’t worry about it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s been scientifically proven that people can hear a smile. In your case, they can feel it through a wall, or a state line, or an ocean away. Your joy has incredible reach.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Anyone can be interested in a social media profile; eyes flit where they want, fingers can click away the instant things get boring. Genuine face-to-face interest is a bigger risk, a thrill and where all the good stuff happens today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have stories to tell, information to impart and ways to make people laugh. Still, you hold back. You sense it’s more important for you to get the other person talking. Making a connection depends on this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Think of all of life as an experiment. If this person’s not right, try that person. If these words don’t work, try those words. In a proper experiment, the scientist doesn’t take the outcome personally.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s as though the circus has come to town. There is something exciting to see everywhere you turn. And because a good audience always gives the performers a boost, when you enjoy the show, it gets even better.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One of the most natural and primal things to wonder about other people is, “What do they want from me?” Everyone wants something. If it’s just connection and acceptance they’re after, you’re in a good place.
