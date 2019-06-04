What’s a waste of time? If you learn something, it’s not a waste. If it inspires strong feelings, it’s not a waste. If you’ve done it so many times you’re forgetting it even as it’s happening, it’s probably a waste — at least today, when Mercury’s first moments in Cancer offer up a multitude of fresh experiences you could opt for instead.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 4). This solar return feeds and fortifies your dreams while strengthening your sense of self, readying you to take advantage of opportunities coming your way. Highlights: Your brainchild will walk on its own. You’ll give a performance that opens the door for you to give 10 more. A committee will promote you. Taurus and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 9, 49, 17 and 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Each organization has its own unique power structure, but they all run the same way. In order to get anything done within the organization, you must first figure out who has influence, who the influencers listen to and what they want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Stopping is different from quitting. When you find yourself pushing in a way that feels harmful or useless, stop. Step back. Catch your breath. And figure out your next move. Don’t quit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll acknowledge the other person’s situation. This conveys that you’ve paid close attention. You might be surprised at the difference this makes. Sadly, many people aren’t listened to very often.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As a rule of thumb, there are two emotions present in you at any given moment. There’s the emotion you’re presenting and the emotion you’re feeling. The closer those two are to each other, the more comfort and ease you feel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The competition is also a friend. The questions about what you’re up to and your process are partly aimed to satisfy your friend’s curiosity and partly asked for other reasons. Be aware and strategic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You know what you like, what you need and what would feel nice to trade for it. Finding and committing to the work that you enjoy is a form of self-appreciation that goes a long way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Feedback can make things better. It can also make things mediocre or terrible. Much depends on how well you filter the ideas. Listen to all today, but don’t dismiss or commit to any. Go away, and think about it for a while.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though moods are states of mind that are temporary, you add up enough of one kind of mood and it becomes an attitude, or even a personality. Make mood management today’s top priority.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Making things up isn’t always the same as lying. When you put your mind to it, you’re wonderfully imaginative, and you can fabricate a reality for the purposes of entertainment, play or enhancing an experience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve done a thing enough to know there will be a few surprises along the way. Not only are you ready for those surprises; you’ll use your skills to tease them out so you can deal with them before they catch you off guard.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotional obstacles are as real as physical obstacles and can be much harder to move. The first step is in recognizing when they’re there and what exactly they are. Label and explore the feeling.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To see a thing clearly is to look at it from the point of view of someone about to sell it, buy it, play with it, trash it or come upon it several years from now. Different angles provide the most comprehensive seeing.
