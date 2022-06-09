Horoscopes: June 9

Things will get a bit more hectic after Mercury catches his groove and Venus has her run-in with Uranus. So, for now, take advantage of the calm moments with loved ones where nothing much is going on. The commute, ordering a treat at the drive-thru, an evening in... it’s where the mind will settle later when we think about “the good old days.”

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Today’s fix may be as inelegant as duct tape engineering, but the point is that it works. Resourcefulness gets you to the next step and that’s what matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is a game. Maintain your status. A posture of confidence is more important than knowing the right words. Shoulders back, head high and take up plenty of space.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even people who grow up in the same house can have drastically different worldviews. Chances are you won’t be able to change anyone’s opinion today, but by spreading out you can at least avoid a clash. Distance is a diffuser.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The milk is positioned in the back of the grocery store so people must pass a number of enticements on their way to it. This will be true of something else today. You’ll put blinders on and go straight to what you need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t worry, your success doesn’t hinge on one interaction going right. In fact, there are so many outcomes that could work out, the term “right” is too ubiquitous to hold much meaning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There will be unexpected twists and changes of venue. Don’t worry whether you’re dressed for the occasion; your smile is the stunning accessory that goes from day into night.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People sense that you don’t really need them, and it’s an attractive look for you. Because you’re willing to hang back, wait and see or bow out gracefully, an offer gets sweeter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A new situation puts you in a naive state. Here your mind is like a clever child, making things up and quite capable of fibbing to you. Your body, however, won’t lie. Trust intuition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You make efforts to consume nutritious foods, and it’s the same with media. The right things feed your mind; the wrong things make you feel icky — but sometimes you have to try a little first to find out which way it will go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Happiness is no mystery today; you feel good around someone, so you arrange to be around that person more often. Quite simply, it feels like a fit because it is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People have their own reasons for trying to make you feel like you’re missing the point, but don’t you worry. The point, if there is one, always sticks when it’s supposed to. You know all you need to know for now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Oh, what you could accomplish with someone of flawless taste and impeccable manners! If you could only find such a person... luckily, a connection forged in vulnerability and shared mistakes is infinitely more useful.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 9). The cosmic bounty will be tangible and mysterious this year, coming from friends and strangers, in forms expected and unexpected. Your enjoyment is gratitude enough, yet your efforts to pay it forward continue a cycle of success. More highlights: a growth spurt in emotional intelligence and a contest win. Aquarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 7, 22, 27 and 18.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Johnny Depp is among the most versatile of actors; from Edward Scissorhands to Sweeney Todd, Jack Sparrow to the Mad Hatter, this bright Gemini star strives for total character immersion. Depp’s witty Gemini sun is balanced by a natal landslide of grounded earth-sign energy. After his stint in court, Depp will play King Louis XV in the highly anticipated film about the king’s mistress, “Jeanne du Barry.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0