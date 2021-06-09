Horoscopes: June 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Disappointment isn’t an appointment worth keeping. The way to avoid it is to set your expectations well. This takes both awareness and research. Who are you dealing with? What patterns exist already?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Belief is the code that programs the mind. Once a thing is believed, the perceived world automatically organizes around that belief, which becomes like sheet music that the world plays its song to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The cool lettering on an inspiring picture wants to be the truth, but the truth rarely presents in such a glamorous way. The truth is more likely to be uncomfortably blurted out, its grittiness taking nothing away from its power.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People flock to the ocean, pay more to live near it, travel great distances to see it. Its enormity, ceaseless movement and unfathomable danger make it mesmerizing. Romantic love is mesmerizing for the same reasons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s easier to be philosophical about a thing when you’re the one in control of the decisions around it. When decisions are made by others that affect your world, it’s action, not philosophy, that puts things right.