Horoscopes: June 8

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Regarding a relationship: You are willing to hold on until the bitter end, if that’s what’s necessary, though the end may actually be sweet, if a little cold, like the scoop of ice cream that finishes dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The others have opinions about whom to work and play with. You know what you’re doing, which makes you a top contender, but it’s the fun you add to the mundane endeavors that will seal the deal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve met those with whom you share a similar sense of humor, but it is the ones you knew while that sense was forming who have (SET ITAL) the same (END ITAL) humor. It’s time to reconnect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In time, everything turns over. Neighborhoods, hierarchies, families, countries... the new will overtake the old, and you wouldn’t want it any other way. Don’t fret about the future. Put your all into using your mighty moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It isn’t easy to climb to the peak. Traveling downhill is quicker! Yet many lament the descent. Rest assured, one level is not better than another. The journey is great not despite its variants but because of them.