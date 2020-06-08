Horoscopes: June 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a digital era, there are many fiendishly complicated areas of life, humanly understood by but a select few. Contrastingly, our relationship to nature is instinctive, simple and thrilling. The Capricorn moon encourages us to get grounded in earthy tasks, and a lunar conjunction to Jupiter sprinkles luck into the wild mix.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 8). The cosmic bounty that falls to you over the next 12 months involves a whole lot of love and all the building blocks for enduring and enriching relationships. You get more psychic, too. You’ll think about people and then hear from them, happen on magical coincidences and have instinctive knowledge in new situations. Aries and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 23, 7, 14 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who your go-to people are for different needs. When new things come up today, it’s the perfect excuse to enlarge your circle. Soon this network will serve others, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The particular kind of charisma you have today involves the way you move and the focus of your words. You get to the point, and people will skip ahead to join you.