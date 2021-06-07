Horoscopes: June 7

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You let go of one attachment and life gets instantly more interesting. Don’t rush to fill the void, because the offerings get even better the longer you can hold an opening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want many to be lifted by what you put into the world, and yet, if you’re too general, you’ll speak to no one. Focus on the core few who will really get what you’re offering and make the most of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t wait for permission to move forward. Asking for it would only alert others to the fact that you don’t have it. Many assume you’re already in. And for those who don’t, intensity of purpose will be more valuable than permission.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to worry about who owns what. These things have a way of sorting themselves out. No effort to cling, save, hide or hoard can keep what belongs together from finding its way back together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re fun to be around. The positive emotions you emit are a joy for others to soak in. Your good cheer is so constant those around you sometimes take it for granted. The appreciation of new people will invigorate.