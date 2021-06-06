Horoscopes: June 6

The world is rife with misunderstandings, largely because everyone wants something different. Nothing causes more misunderstanding than wanting, because it alters perception, warping the entire world around the object of desire. With everyone’s bent point of view, seeing eye to eye on anything is a wonder worth celebrating.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 6). Though the need for some degree of control over one’s environment is a high priority in humans, you’ll loosen your grip on the reins of life in order to perform tricks of flexibility and take financial and social risks. You’ll be gloriously supported and achieve aims that would not have been possible from a constricted hold. Sagittarius and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 22 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The act of wishing puts distance between you and an experience. What can you do to bring the experience closer to where you are? What can you do to have the experience (or a version of it) now?
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Talk to successful peers about your goals and challenges. Let them provide you with insights. It is in casual but purposeful conversation that you’ll get some of your best tactics.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You may catch yourself fumbling through a speechless moment or failing to listen and respond as smoothly as you’d like. These instances only teach you to be more powerfully present in the future.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Emotions blend like colors, some indefinable, though no one will ask you to describe them anyway. For this reason, it’s even more important to check in with yourself about your feelings. Demonstrate a you-to-you friendship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You read people’s moods and expressions and catch the vibes that people don’t even know they’re putting out there. This sensitivity will steer you toward helping others in a way most people wouldn’t think to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You could effectively get your life in order from the inside out, but it’s easier to work from the outside in. As you clean and clear parts of your environment, your head becomes lighter, your spirit brighter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t like to let weather deter you from your plans, and that’s why you move forward come rain or shine. The same is true for emotional weather. You’ll do what you set out to do regardless of mood.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A relationship gives your heart strong wings and emboldens you to soar with the eagles. This bird’s-eye view makes problems seem small. And the people, cars, buildings and cities... all miniaturized by high-flying love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). True to form, you’re adventure-bound. This starts off well, partly because you are not worried about how it will end. You move forward with plenty of curiosity and very little expectation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Moments of feeling stuck are actually a gift — a signal to stop and get a sense of your environment. Where’s the wiggle room here? What can you move, or, more likely, let go of?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The answer is hidden in plain sight. Only those who know what it is and how to use it will be able to. This week’s lessons are molding you into such a person.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What seems like a good idea at first may not play well into the endgame. Think through your entire strategy before you make a move. It won’t go as you imagine, but there are many advantages to having a plan.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.