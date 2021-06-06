Horoscopes: June 6

The world is rife with misunderstandings, largely because everyone wants something different. Nothing causes more misunderstanding than wanting, because it alters perception, warping the entire world around the object of desire. With everyone’s bent point of view, seeing eye to eye on anything is a wonder worth celebrating.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 6). Though the need for some degree of control over one’s environment is a high priority in humans, you’ll loosen your grip on the reins of life in order to perform tricks of flexibility and take financial and social risks. You’ll be gloriously supported and achieve aims that would not have been possible from a constricted hold. Sagittarius and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 22 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The act of wishing puts distance between you and an experience. What can you do to bring the experience closer to where you are? What can you do to have the experience (or a version of it) now?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Talk to successful peers about your goals and challenges. Let them provide you with insights. It is in casual but purposeful conversation that you’ll get some of your best tactics.