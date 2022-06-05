Horoscopes: June 5

Mercury is direct but still in a slow, stormy mood. This and other cosmic indicators point to a need for a clever and whimsical uplift. We could all use a Mary Poppins figure, practically perfect in every way, with a carpet bag of magic. If you sing out your request and none come to save the day with a spoon full of sugar, maybe it’s your turn!

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do all you can and that’s all you can do. After that, relax and let luck play her part. She’ll start by striking up a conversation. Listen well. Luck loves a good listener.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Attraction drives the action. The plot thickens and goes in a direction you would not have predicted, perhaps because you didn’t realize who liked you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t have to make it up as you go. A path has been cleared. It’s all laid out in books, journals, maps, business plans, patterns, recipes, tutorials, classes, conversations and more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You want to make things better even though it wasn’t you who made them worse. Taking more than one’s share of responsibility makes astounding improvements possible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As the cook knows, the necessary ingredients are only part of what makes a good cake. The order and timing can be just as important. As you follow the “recipe,” your project will come together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The strong dualities inside you bring about impossible happenings. You’ll be fiendishly innocent while committing crimes that don’t break the law, resulting in gentle vindication.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If the only agenda you pursue is to have a good time, you’ll do just fine. You’ll follow your curiosity straight to enjoyable circumstances, delightful surprise and auspicious connections.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Gossip is a poison spell. If you resolve not to talk about people or listen about people either, you’ll avoid the toxic effects. Wholesome intent will eventually lead you to good people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The chance to bounce around ideas is not to be missed. No matter who you interact with, your notions will only improve today, sharpened by the mere act of sharing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll experience persistence winning out. Whether you’re the tenacious one or are acted up on by insistent forces, it will be heartening to see diligence win out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are times when sticking to the budget felt dreary, but now it feels like a victory. The win you experience comes about as you follow the simplest of rules: Earn more than you spend.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ve a vision for the future. The more people share it, the stronger it gets. Intense moods carve their own reality. Passion and certainty make for bigger and faster change.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 5). Your gratitude practice goes to new levels; the better you get at counting your blessings, the more arrive at your door, ready to be counted until happiness floods your world. Other highlights include: a certificate of education, a strange but auspicious professional twist and the maturation of an investment. Libra and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 40, 11, 9 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Once upon a time, an underwear model took over Hollywood and his name is Mark Wahlberg. This brilliant Gemini followed his savvy instincts and superb communication skills from the role of model to rapper to actor to producer and executive producer of popular projects including “Entourage,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the “The Six Billion Dollar Man.”

