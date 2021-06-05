Horoscopes: June 5

The thing that many people like about school is the quantifiable challenge of well-defined assignments in which the route to an excellent score is made quite clear. Life seldom provides such obvious guidelines, but it will today. Mars and Pluto pull apart to present a timeframe while Mercury and Neptune lay out the rubric.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 5). The Mars and Pluto opposition on your solar return signifies enormous good fortune to come from embracing the polarities inside you. You will progress in strength, and also in weakness. Knowledge will be balanced by humility, power by mercy. Your wishes, including the goodness you want for others, will come quickly to hand. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 32, 9, 19 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Media encourages all to privately rate, approve or disapprove of what we see. It’s an unattractive practice that takes us out of our own lives to deal in the business of others. It’s far more charismatic to tend to your own realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s better to get into a small chunk of a project than bite into one you won’t be able to finish in a day. Also, in light of the Mercury situation, you’re wise to leave wide large margins for human error.