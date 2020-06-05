Horoscopes: June 5

The moon is big as a berry in the juicy-sweet skies of Sagittarius. This is the realm of adventure and perspective-seeking. Pluck the low-hanging fruit, and then climb the tree of life as high as it goes. Grand views empower and humble. Adding to the full moon’s glory is the tease of a lunar eclipse. We appreciate best what we know can be taken from us.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 5). This trip around the sun is a joy-mission that can’t be derailed! It helps that your supportive team includes inspiring teachers. The workload will get intense with just the challenge to help you rise to the top of an organization. You’re particularly stellar at knowing how to package and sell, which will be lucrative for all. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 22, 28 and 10.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s not only hurt people who hurt people. It’s kind and loving people, well-meaning people, people with the best interests of others at heart. Humans are imperfect. Love is an endless act of forgiveness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today’s situation is sweet, and there are ever-richer layers to this experience-cake. However, as it goes with desserts, too much of a good thing can be worse than none of it. Pace yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s a day of bright ideas. You will energize different areas of your life with vitalizing agents such as useful tools, surprisingly efficient methods, beauty, humor and creativity.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to do a lot more than just show up ready for anything. In fact, trying to do too much will only detract from all you have to give. Your presence is a gift beyond measure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s no need to make people recall what they promised to you, respect what you do for them or remember you in general. Instead, get busy making sure that no one has a chance to forget you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your ambition is not a rejection of who you are right now; it’s part of your wonder. You are a person whose pockets are lined with the seeds of tomorrow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People will want to know about you. Though you see the value in keeping mystery alive. If knowledge is power, then you’ll be more powerful as you hold back some of the information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In addition to fun, your prospect has love, resources and inspiration to offer you. Would you believe this is only the start of it? There’s much more to be explored here.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This is your day. You’ll hit the green lights, get in the right grocery store line, find the prime parking space. The little things that go right are signs that big things will go right, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your unique qualities are so attractive, and the person who sees this is not only a fan but someone you will love to spoil with the attention only you can give.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s no end to a circle. To be included in one can feel wonderfully secure or like entrapment. With circles, you have to break in and break out.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sometimes it seems that your idealistic imagination is at war with the reality of a situation. Not today, which brings a brilliant blend of the practical and the sublime.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
