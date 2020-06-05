Horoscopes: June 5

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to do a lot more than just show up ready for anything. In fact, trying to do too much will only detract from all you have to give. Your presence is a gift beyond measure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s no need to make people recall what they promised to you, respect what you do for them or remember you in general. Instead, get busy making sure that no one has a chance to forget you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your ambition is not a rejection of who you are right now; it’s part of your wonder. You are a person whose pockets are lined with the seeds of tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People will want to know about you. Though you see the value in keeping mystery alive. If knowledge is power, then you’ll be more powerful as you hold back some of the information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In addition to fun, your prospect has love, resources and inspiration to offer you. Would you believe this is only the start of it? There’s much more to be explored here.