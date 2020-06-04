Horoscopes: June 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This overlapping of the sun and Venus are like a Venn diagram clarifying where are the overlapping interests of “self-care” and “other-care.” Much of what you do to help yourself will also help others. Some of what you do to help others will also help you. Some of what you do to help others will not help you at all, or it will come as a sacrifice.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 4). This year turns up your vitality; lifestyle changes and exciting projects figure in. People you admire find their way into your world. You already have what others need, and you’ll find the niche that allows you to feel a deep sense of contribution and belonging, not to mention the chance to get exactly what you want. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 44, 48, 31 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is a symbiosis between the superhero and the supervillain, friend and enemy, predator and prey. You have a healthy respect for the opponent who gives you the chance to be as sharp as you can be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The science shows that daily cardio can be as effective an anti-depressant as some types of prescriptive medicine. Relatedly, you’ll solve a problem with a low-cost, low-risk, totally natural remedy.