Horoscopes: June 4

Holiday Mathis

A day after Mercury goes direct, Saturn goes retrograde. The lesson is a challenge, the challenge is a lesson. Muscles aren’t built by lifting feathers. When growth is the whole point, there is no shortcut. The only way to do it is to do it... i.e., the only way to write is to write. The only way to dance is to dance. The only way to love is to love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Oh, the curious way history repeats! Today it works in your favor and gives you the advantage of accurate prediction, for you’ve seen this scenario before, only it was wearing yesterday’s fashions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t worry about standing for your beliefs. They will change with new discoveries, developments and information. Concern yourself instead with the values you hold dear, like fairness and giving care where it’s needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re enviably organized, and your discipline is impressive. Here comes a strong urge to interrupt the regimen with a loopy move to prove that life is not a spreadsheet, and you are not locked to the grid.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you’re fashionably late to the party, everyone will notice the truth: the fun starts upon your arrival. It’s not about a performance from you, though. It’s your responsiveness. Other people feel fun around you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s something you need, and you are willing to endure a lot in order to get it. But should you have to? Are you being too narrow in your thinking about what will satisfy the need? Could it be fulfilled in easier ways?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While some close to you are experts at such specialties as stirring the pot and poking the bear, you prefer to use the media for your drama and live a happy, stress-free life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re on the hunt for something exciting — a juicy story, an interesting experience, a true friend... The quest will be self-fulfilling. You’ll find what you’re looking for only because you cared enough to look for it in the first place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To solve a problem more easily, get to know it better. Figure out exactly what part of the deal isn’t working for the other person. It’s likely a small thing that can be changed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The reason a decision has been so difficult for you to make is that your priorities have shifted. Reassess. Once you’re clear again about what matters to you most, the choice will be easy to make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are who you say you are, and you do what you say you’ll do. Since this is a given to you, you sometimes take for granted the value it brings to others. Today’s reminder goes straight to your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The fun puzzle of the day is to figure out how your goals can align with the interests of others. In doing so you’ll have to avoid where these aims might clash, rub or tangle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What people don’t understand right away they will ignore. To get and keep someone’s attention, use their responses, or the lack thereof, to make things perfectly clear.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 4). You’ll revel in stints of giddy freedom this year, made possible by contrasting cycles of duty and commitment. Both states have their glories and perks. More highlights: a life-changing document, your celebrated participation in a project involving dozens of people and hundreds of moving parts, and property ownership. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 1, 18 and 30.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The fascinating Angelina Jolie was born when the sun and Mercury were both in Gemini, the sign of eloquence and sharp timing. Pluto, a force of profound power, figures interestingly in Jolie’s natal chart with both a solar trine and a lunar opposition to the cosmic outsider. These aspects speak to Jolie’s passionate intensity, which she’s currently applying to “Maleficent 3” as well as a film adaptation of the novel “Every Note Played.”

