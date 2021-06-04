Horoscopes: June 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Often, from inside a dream, you don’t realize that you’re dreaming until you start coming out of the thing. At that point, you can see the available option of waking up. Today brings a similar dynamic.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you didn’t plan it just right, or maybe you left just the opening that destiny needed to stick a hand in. So waste no time in worry. Use what you have then back off and accept the assist.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The marketplace will take whatever money you have to throw at it. If you want to fix the problem for $10, you can. If you want to fix it for $10,000, you can. Get informed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stories don’t last if they are not told and retold. So don’t worry about whether you said it before, especially if it’s part of your family heritage. Say it again. You learn and share something a little different every time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be remarkably versatile in your approach to love. You can be intellectual about it, imaginative, intuitive or kinesthetic, reading all you need to know in the language of gestures and movements.