Horoscopes: June 30

CANCER (June 22-July 22). “Progressive desensitization” is the clinical name for today’s success key. Dive in and start facing fear. The only way to get to the place you want to be is to do a thing until you are no longer afraid of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you’re not sure, don’t do it. Action will suffer from the doubt you feel. What’s worse is that the others on your team, or the opposing team, will sense that you’re not all in. It’s an all-or-nothing kind of day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Better to be wise than clever. You could be both, but today you’ll choose one, forgetting about the applause and fame and going for the quiet strength of simply doing the right thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re still allowed to have fun, and, in fact, it’s the most important work of the day. When you impart your own enjoyment of life to your circle, you enrich the lives of everyone in the circle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s an art to seizing the day. It’s all in the grip. Keep it vigorous but not so hard that it constricts the flow of spontaneity that makes the hours so engaging.