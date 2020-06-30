Horoscopes: June 30
Horoscopes: June 30

Holiday Mathis

Are healthy relationships the result of healthy people having a relationship? It’s a strong maybe. The chemistry of people is unpredictable. There are a full range of workable possibilities through a rainbow of health and dysfunction. This message comes courtesy of double cosmic conjunctions involving Jupiter, Pluto, the sun and Mercury.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 30). Because you are so respectful of all you meet, you’ll gain trust, and then followers, and, finally, power. You’ll find yourself in the position of liaison between people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to communicate. You’re needed, and so you’ll be well-paid! Romance is alive in your soul. Self-expression leads to adventure. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 14, 50 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A scenario that’s got your attention happens to match up with a subconscious script, a memory imprinted on your childhood brain. In other words, you’ve seen this one before. Now is your chance to fix it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re worrying unnecessarily about the practicality of your own wishes. It’s not up to you to decide what’s within the realm of reality. Let yourself dream wild and free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Attention is like a key; it has a particular shape and every lock is different. Ill-fitting attention won’t open doors or lead anywhere. Cater your focus. Give what the other person actually needs.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). “Progressive desensitization” is the clinical name for today’s success key. Dive in and start facing fear. The only way to get to the place you want to be is to do a thing until you are no longer afraid of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you’re not sure, don’t do it. Action will suffer from the doubt you feel. What’s worse is that the others on your team, or the opposing team, will sense that you’re not all in. It’s an all-or-nothing kind of day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Better to be wise than clever. You could be both, but today you’ll choose one, forgetting about the applause and fame and going for the quiet strength of simply doing the right thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re still allowed to have fun, and, in fact, it’s the most important work of the day. When you impart your own enjoyment of life to your circle, you enrich the lives of everyone in the circle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s an art to seizing the day. It’s all in the grip. Keep it vigorous but not so hard that it constricts the flow of spontaneity that makes the hours so engaging.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Follow through on your instinct to tell people upfront what they can expect from you — your desires, talents and follies—because, together, you can figure out straight away if there’s a fit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Communication will be as effective as it is specific. It will give you clarity to know exactly to whom you’re aiming your work, words and even your manner of dress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Kudos to you for continually making the effort to learn something new. Your many excellences lead you to more relationships, as each talent brings with it a circle of people who need or share that talent.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Time marches forward in slow and steady steps, but emotions often take leaps and bounds. These two styles of movement will play against one another to create some interesting perception and tension now.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

