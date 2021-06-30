Horoscopes: June 30

Just being human takes a lot of work, much of it done beneath consciousness. Trust the work that the you inside the you is doing. Don’t wait until you’re worn out to replenish. The solar/lunar water sign trine opens a wave of feeling to soothe and rock the weary soul. Relax into it and a sense of calm will extend to the rest of this moon cycle.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 30). You have remarkable talents you don’t know about; not because they are hidden, but because they are so much a part of you that you can’t see them, much like you can’t see your own face. The cosmic gift of the year is an excellent mirror in the form of adoring people and prime opportunities to bring out your brilliance. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 4, 44 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you’ll be the first to follow. It’s not about power; it’s about the group good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The difference between collecting and hoarding is in the rules that guide the acquisition. Hoarding is indiscriminate. What will you require of the things you add to your life? How do you know when a thing is worth having?