Horoscopes: June 3

The sun and Saturn form an angle auspicious for brilliant conclusions and innovations. Saturn warns (as is Saturn’s way) against the energy waste caused by unjustified efforts. Justification comes by way of the help brought to others. Furthermore, things are only as beautiful as they are functional, as cool as they are useful.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 3). You thought you would get to the goal by employing great discipline, though it turns out that very little discipline is needed when you lead with your design sense. You apply creativity to alter your surroundings, change your agenda and tweak your behaviors into new ones that reflect the next version of you. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 5, 7, 44 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is so much going beautifully right around you and yet you’ll still hear complaints — a force of habit for some. They could suffer in paradise. Either ignore them or invoke a reality check to interrupt their pattern.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s not what is said but how it’s said that matters today. The tone will ring out, recognizable to all, discernable to even those who speak a different language. Emotion is universal.