Horoscopes: June 3

Central in yesterday’s cosmic argument was the tension of Venus and Mars. Today it’s settled by the sun weighing in on the side of Venus. The heavenly message here is that love really can be much more powerful than force. Address fear with compassion. Trouble can be avoided by those offering help, kindness and understanding.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 3). Commitment is your forte this year. You’ll put your money where your heart is, your muscle where your head is, your whole self where your values are — no wonder you keep winning. Instincts land you in lucky places. You’ll make a deal and get a lifelong friend and/or partner out of it. You’ll accept a generous gift in November. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 29, 42, 24 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it is difficult to see beyond the environment one is immersed in, it is absolutely essential to personal responsibility. In a sick society, the status quo can be a terrible thing to uphold and protect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A person who doesn’t know his or her own motives can do as much harm as one who hides or is dishonest about them. To know what you want and why you want it is powerful and inspires trust.