Horoscopes: June 3
Horoscopes: June 3

Holiday Mathis

Central in yesterday’s cosmic argument was the tension of Venus and Mars. Today it’s settled by the sun weighing in on the side of Venus. The heavenly message here is that love really can be much more powerful than force. Address fear with compassion. Trouble can be avoided by those offering help, kindness and understanding.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 3). Commitment is your forte this year. You’ll put your money where your heart is, your muscle where your head is, your whole self where your values are — no wonder you keep winning. Instincts land you in lucky places. You’ll make a deal and get a lifelong friend and/or partner out of it. You’ll accept a generous gift in November. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 29, 42, 24 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it is difficult to see beyond the environment one is immersed in, it is absolutely essential to personal responsibility. In a sick society, the status quo can be a terrible thing to uphold and protect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A person who doesn’t know his or her own motives can do as much harm as one who hides or is dishonest about them. To know what you want and why you want it is powerful and inspires trust.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You value intelligence and realize that there are many different kinds. You’ll attract others who value intelligence and have similar or complementary kinds to yours.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). However you treat yourself, you are inviting the world, either consciously or unconsciously, to treat you this same way. To bend over backward and give yourself respect and care is completely worthwhile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You give your love in many forms: in the support of your friendship, the generosity of your conversational style, your warmth and charm, or the forthrightness of your pursuit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What is keeping you from attracting the things you want? You’ll give the question some serious thought and come up with a strategy for adjusting your output to change the input.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though you like and accept yourself for who you are, ultimately, you want to improve and grow. So when people challenge you, it’s not a deal breaker. You’ll see what you can learn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to help people and make them happy, but you also recognize that this is not your job, obligation or purpose. If you only make yourself happy, that’s one more happy person in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You show people what you value in the way you live. It is therefore unnecessary, or even detracting, to say much else about it. Your example speaks volumes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s something you want to know. You could take a class. You could read up. Or you could just jump in. If the process is left to trial and error, most of the learning will come from error.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). These independent issues you’re dealing with may actually be more connected than you realize. Look for patterns, with a keen eye to that old classic “cause and effect.”

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you take care of yourself, you are taking care of all the people who love you, the ones who depend on you, and even ones you don’t know but with whom you happen to share a community.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

