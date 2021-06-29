Horoscopes: June 29

At the top of the food chain, the lion has a lifestyle of pursuit. To hunt is not an undertaking; it is a defining characteristic and a core drive. In these first days of Venus, as the ruler of the jungle, the growl of hunger comes not from the stomach but the heart. It will soon develop into something different, maybe a roar, or a skillful, silent chase.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 29). The old pattern will not be interrupted so much as erased clean for an entirely new picture. It starts as things do — with the glance of attraction. Choices get made and repeated, habits formed, relationships solidified. Professional wins require your vigilance; though motivation will be so high all will come easily. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 49, 14, 20 and 38.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you like someone, you naturally and effortlessly key in to what that person is feeling and doing. It seems part of you has been on the mission a while already without notifying your conscious awareness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Judgment is negativity at best, hatred at worst. Don’t bother with it, as even offering the lighter shades of judgment (criticism, opinions and preferences) will only dim your light. Dwell in love.