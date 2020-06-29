Horoscopes: June 29

The only entities on earth that behave strictly by rules of logic are inventions like calculators and computers, created with the frontal lobe of the human brain. The rest of the earth’s inhabitants, including humans and other living creatures, are largely irrational. Remember this as Jupiter and Pluto line up to some profoundly illogical outcomes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 29). There is a gleaming purpose pulling you forward. You’re not thinking of you, only what’s best for the whole. In the way you live, work and conduct yourself, you will build solid foundations that will serve generations to come. In spite of your selflessness and modesty, you’ll be often celebrated and awarded. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 19, 44 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Who would you be if certain limitations had not been in place to keep you pinned to a particular life tract? You’ll get a glimpse of that, along with the reassurance that you, like most, are better for what you’ve had to overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In circles where the competition is ramped up and being cool is very important, there may not be a lot of genuine care being exchanged. It’s fine as long as you know the difference and seek out the hearts that are like yours.