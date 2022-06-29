 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: June 29

Holiday Mathis

Somewhere in the world, people are meeting for the first time and taking in strong impressions. Someone is falling in love; someone’s heart is breaking; someone is elated with good news; someone is relaxing with great relief. A fresh wave of feeling accompanies these early days of the new moon cycle in the first water sign of the zodiac.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll review past moves to see what worked and didn’t. This is a different energy from the energy of regret. Don’t bother with regret. The past is a picture with a million framing options. Choose one you can live with and keep going.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Games are just problems in a fun format. You’ll turn a problem into a game with but a few tricks, including a playful attitude and the addition of novel criteria. You’ll land on a solution and secure an ally, too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What’s being communicated is not the words that are said, rather it’s the message that is embodied and acted on. You can get clues about a person’s intention from conversation, but it’s the events that follow that reveal the truth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Altruism involves giving what you have to give, not giving until the others are dependent on you or until you are in a precarious and needy position. You’ll set limits that serve the best interest of all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you extend a secret generosity, you won’t only be uncredited but you won’t be there to see how others react. Just know they’ll love it. It will delight them. To be generous is kind. To be generous anonymously is noble.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve known people to tell you what they want while being entirely unaware of what they need. Sometimes it takes an intuitive other to notice. It is more helpful to speak to needs than want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Kindred spirits will be drawn to the same thing. The only thing that can get in the way is people trying to be cool. Go the opposite way. You’ll find out more because you open up, start conversations and ask questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Trustworthy people are willing to earn your trust over time. They will not rush you or be pushy, nor will they lean on you emotionally. They will not take anything from you without a fair exchange.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t prioritize luxury as highly as some, but you’ll admire the ideas and craftsmanship that goes into a beautiful thing. It’s one thing to appreciate and quite another to buy, which will be a matter of deliberation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A disciplined investor tests the market before going all in, which is even more crucial in nonfinancial matters. You’ve much to invest of your heart, time, creativity and hopes. Choose two. If those pay, double down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone makes your responsibility feel more meaningful yet lighter. You need more of this energy in your life — either a bigger dose of this person or more people like this in your world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you choose to see people as interesting, they will become more so. The fact that you have to do this consciously points to less than compelling environs. Make the most of it while considering travel.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 29). Your personal life finds a rhythm of deep satisfaction; what eluded you in your early years finally falls firmly into your grasp. More highlights include an eating style that gives you increased vitality, nights spent in an entirely new landscape and a message you send that helps someone on the other side of the world. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 7, 18, 5 and 44.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: With over a hundred film credits, Gary Busey has been known to play a lunatic or two on screen, true to the name of his ruling luminary. In folklore, Luna causes mysterious behaviors — ah, luna-cy! With four luminaries in moon-ruled Cancer, Busey gets a big dose of this mysterious, complex, highly artistic, soulful and ever-changing energy. Listen for his voicing of John C. Calhoun in the documentary “The Gettysburg Address.”

