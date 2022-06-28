 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: June 28

Holiday Mathis

The hearth burns brighter when the moon wears her darkest gown — or, in the case of the Cancer new moon, apron. It’s a lunar domestic moment to rival spring’s notion of cleaning. Make the home cozy and beautiful, and moods follow suit. The long retrograde of Neptune begins now, too, suggesting retro styles will be especially dreamy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It takes an amazingly long time to complete a project you happen to be ignoring. Once you get busy on it, the energy will come. If you decide it’s not for you, this will also free up energy. It’s the in-between that drains.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Strange visions will unfold as you sleep, but the best ones happen while you’re awake. Sharing dreams of either sort can be tricky. Telling a journal or no one at all will be better than risking invalidation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It takes time and conscious effort to cultivate a support system, but it’s well worth the work. It’s not that you need the fellowship of encouraging people to survive, but you certainly need it to thrive.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People who want your attention and other precious resources you possess may try to convince you that you owe them. False. You get to choose how you engage with the world, which includes the choice not to engage at all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships get complicated, probably because they also get honest. You don’t have to sort through it all in one night. It’s better to act reasonably than to react emotionally. Let new information sink in over the next three days.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Just because you can solve what the others can’t doesn’t mean you should, at least not right away. Hold back for a minute. Pay attention to the power dynamics. This solution of yours is an ace up the sleeve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you’re stuck in a rut or a trap, the answer is the same: wiggle. Wiggling will either show you where you’re pinned or liberate you without you even needing to know. Move however you can; you’ll get free.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll admit what you don’t know and as a result become educated, leaving those who think they already know everything at a disadvantage. The intellectual delight of expertise is only made possible through humility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The mind doesn’t generate every idea. It gets many of them from the voice and the body. You often don’t know what you think until you start communicating. Your next good idea will be born in a conversation or journal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It takes time to save time. The moments you spend prioritizing and ordering your efforts will ultimately give you back an hour or two. Efficiency is your strength and may soon be your wealth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Ideally, the answers you seek will connect you with a power source that is already inside you. Beware of those who would rather you believe that answers can only be found through them, as this is the red flag of controlling people.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A book can’t change the world. It’s a lump of paper and ink that can’t even pour you a cup of coffee. But a person who acts on an idea can change everything. The concepts need you. You’ll serve them well today.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 28). Once you set your intention, your story flows with all the qualities you value in a good tale: continuity, style, poetry and fascinating characters entangled in interesting ways with you at the center of it all. Other highlights: the relief of an obligation fulfilled, and the unlikely turn that has you driving a foreign vehicle. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 6, 9, 3 and 12.

