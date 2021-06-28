Horoscopes: June 28

As the moon goes soft in Pisces, armor up against harsh realities. The temptation to identify as a victim will be strong, especially because we are justified in the hurt we feel! And yet, it is disempowering to see oneself as small inside of life’s circumstances. Power grows as we recognize feasible actions and take control wherever possible.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 28). You honor your word and your reputation grows increasingly solid. Even so, you are evolving, opening up to the flow of love and letting more of it flood into every area of your life. Work gets more exciting with fresh input from people of different generations and cultures. Income spikes come in August and October. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 5, 52, 1 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are those who would withhold their approval as a means of inclining you toward the fulfillment of their wishes — a lot of rigamarole for you. Ask for the honesty and directness you’d prefer, and you just might get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go easy. What bit of complexity can you let go of? Simplicity of thought and action will make room for joy. Patience and accordance with the way things are will bring peace to a chaotic world.