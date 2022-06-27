 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: June 27

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

Manipulation only works when the manipulator is working. The strings must be pulled to animate the false reality. Without the craft of the puppeteer, the false reality will collapse into a pile. The truth, however, stands on its own accord and animates itself. This cosmic message comes by way of a lunar square to Neptune just before the retrograde.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone drops the guard and welcomes you into a wacky, personal world. Enjoy the tour. Just remember, it’s but a glimpse. Only the security guards really know what happens in the museum’s off hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just because an idea is zany doesn’t mean it won’t work. A bit of ridiculousness will harmonize with the practical logistics and offer an effective solution. Whimsical air signs are balance to your grounded energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Teaching is the best way to learn something thoroughly. In doing so, you will find out where the gaps in your own education lie and then fill them in to achieve the next level of mastery.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re hesitant to get caught up in big talk. It is often the case that people who think they know something have less to share than those who are sitting quietly and watching the action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Heroes don’t need a crisis to prove their heroism. They can be spotted as they perpetuate standards of human decency in normal circumstances and for no apparent benefit. You recognize heroes because you are one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Although you are in the mood to risk it all, “it all” doesn’t want to be risked and will seem to cling to you, begging you to reconsider. You would be wise to do so. This mood will pass, and you’ll still have all your resources.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll communicate and learn with greater ease, but more importantly, with more interest in your subject. Your curiosity is not only a boon to the processes but it also makes your work much more fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The day is characterized by a smoothness that allows you to move faster and with a one-track focus. With the concentration of a skilled ninja, you’ll complete a mission stealthily and take back the prize to your loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even if you expect things to go right, you’re still grateful when they do. Your appreciation means more than you know. So often the satisfied customers go silently on their way, and only the unhappy ones speak up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If the various parts of your life were represented in tectonic plates, this would be a day when two plates try to take up the same space. Tension builds and then it’s released, with a gentle shake to all sides.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your focus is required. Fear may disguise itself as distraction. Face it instead. What you’re doing is a little hard at first, but once you get in the swing, you’ll be glad you didn’t waste time on anything else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being tired or overwhelmed can pull a shadow over your thinking. Tired thoughts can be less helpful and even less truthful. But after you’ve rested and taken good care of all needs, you’ll hear the cheerful truth with clarity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 27). Don’t worry about qualifications this year, as you’ll pick them up after the fact. You’ll push yourself to tackle a new accomplishment and then turn into the person who can do that. More highlights: accolades from a tough critic, fitting into a group that has long fascinated you and the sweetest family time you’ve had yet. Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 29, 1, 19 and 47.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Khloe Kardashian is an entrepreneur with a sixth sense for aligning with intriguing and delightful products. She’s worked in jewelry, clothing and fragrances, but her true Cancer calling comes from the world of home goods. The domestic style of moonchildren gets imitated whether or not they happen to be famous. On the constant quest for creature comforts, Cancer natives can develop impeccable taste.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 21

Horoscopes: June 21

The solstice has been celebrated worldwide by ancient and modern humans alike, a season change marked by the sun’s move into Cancer. “And so w…

Horoscopes: June 20

Horoscopes: June 20

The final full day of the sun’s journey through Gemini has a feeling of finality like the fond farewell at the end of a party, the closing sta…

Horoscopes: June 24

Horoscopes: June 24

These early days of the solar shift into the first water sign of the zodiac will find an emotional equilibrium. Just as water naturally stabil…

Horoscopes: June 25

Horoscopes: June 25

Neptune, preparing for next week’s retrograde, dreams forward and backward at once, pondering links of history and destiny. Destiny is like DN…

Horoscopes: June 23

Horoscopes: June 23

There’s a fine line between an independent spirit and someone who’s just being stubborn. The lunar square to Pluto recalls a quote from the 19…

Horoscopes: June 26

Horoscopes: June 26

Romantic love is only one type of love, though its high intensity gives it a real main-character energy. Other types of love, such as friendli…

Horoscopes: June 22

Horoscopes: June 22

Venus in Gemini is a lucky aspect at the intersection of relationships and technology, though the digital realm can only take love to a certai…

Horoscopes: June 19

Horoscopes: June 19

Today we celebrate at once Father’s Day, which is the third Sunday of June, and Juneteenth, which is June 19. The moon in the sea of Pisces re…

Horoscopes: June 12

Horoscopes: June 12

The pros know to back up the backups. One in the cloud and two in physical form is the rule. The concept is applicable outside the digital wor…

Horoscopes: June 18

Horoscopes: June 18

Our physical selves echo the joys and hurts of emotional experience. Humans, being flawed, often disappoint one another with their behavior. T…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News