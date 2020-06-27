Horoscopes: June 27

In astrology, triangles signal good fortune and opportunity. Today offers four of them, courtesy of a lunar influence shifting from Virgo to Libra. The omens speak first to the power of personal responsibility and then to the lift of partnership. As Helen Keller, born June 27, said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 27). Your life is a wondrous story this solar journey as your curiosities and appetites work in mysterious ways. You’ll search for one thing and wind up with a surplus of another far more valuable entity that you can share, sell, trade or save. The top of 2021 brings a professional twist with excellent repercussions in your personal life. Taurus and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 46, 3, 33 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). What drops into your life doesn’t need to be labeled “right” or “wrong” just yet. For now call it, “what’s happening,” and know that you’ll make more sense of it on a later day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A million people could see the very same thing you see today and have a different view of it than you. Your unique point of view will allow you a discovery or invention.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no end to what an excellent team can accomplish today. So what makes an excellent team? Diversity, communication and a deep commitment to a common aim.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As is typical of your water sign nature, the very same thing that makes you feel cleansed can also, in larger quantities, have you overwhelmed and carried away. Luckily, today you’ll be able to control the flow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Secrets tend to hide in plain view. They will be discovered readily by the people who most want to know. Many are too self-involved to understand the thrill of deciphering puzzles. Not you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll give second chances out of generosity and also because it’s easier than starting over with someone new. Furthermore, it’s what you would want were the situation reversed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The truth has power. It speaks to the gut and brings about emotional responses like laughter, tears and experiences of profundity. You’ll feel this today as you witness and tell the truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Aligning to the belief systems of those around you is a survival mechanism. Sometimes, the right answer is hard to see because everyone around is agreeing to the wrong answer. But don’t worry; things are shifting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The Norse deity Thor threw his hammer and caused lightning and thunder. You will create electricity and make noise by throwing down your powerful charisma.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like a roller-coaster, this day has highs, lows and occasional screams. As you take the ride, know that you are safe and that, ultimately, this is supposed to be fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your opener may seem humble and unimpressive, but that’s because you’re still setting things up. You’re a strategist at heart and, like a chess master, you’re already working several moves ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be a tremendous help. Get compensated for this, not necessarily with money, but with something that matters to you. And if you don’t feel valued unless you are fixing a problem, then there’s a bigger problem to handle.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!