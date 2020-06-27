Horoscopes: June 27

In astrology, triangles signal good fortune and opportunity. Today offers four of them, courtesy of a lunar influence shifting from Virgo to Libra. The omens speak first to the power of personal responsibility and then to the lift of partnership. As Helen Keller, born June 27, said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 27). Your life is a wondrous story this solar journey as your curiosities and appetites work in mysterious ways. You’ll search for one thing and wind up with a surplus of another far more valuable entity that you can share, sell, trade or save. The top of 2021 brings a professional twist with excellent repercussions in your personal life. Taurus and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 46, 3, 33 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What drops into your life doesn’t need to be labeled “right” or “wrong” just yet. For now call it, “what’s happening,” and know that you’ll make more sense of it on a later day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A million people could see the very same thing you see today and have a different view of it than you. Your unique point of view will allow you a discovery or invention.