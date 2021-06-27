Horoscopes: June 27

The way to get good at a thing is to play around with it first. It’s why children are inclined to pretending: mock fights, sports, dress-up, etc. All are ways to go through the motions and try things on. It’s not unique to the human realm; animals play, too. Pouncing into the sign of the cat, Venus has an excellent idea. Make a playful move.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 27). Your openness to good things is exactly what attracts them to you. July brings a circumstance to ramp up your vitality and inspire you toward exhilarating options. You’ll be driven by ambition, not greed — the difference being a success that improves lives for many. The distinction is key to your achievement of lofty aims. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll form your life around what’s important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Breath is wasted in trying to say something appropriate. Better to let your curiosity lead you to the questions that will spring interactions to life. Riskier, maybe, but without risk there is no reward.