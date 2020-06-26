Horoscopes: June 26

The lunar opposition to dreamy Neptune, newly retrograde, is likely to treat our dreams like boardwalk saltwater taffy. Can you envision something a little bigger? Pull it. Twist it. Taste it. See how far these ideas can stretch without running so thin they dissolve into sweet, sticky strands that blow away on the summer breeze.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 26). You’re a born leader. You’ll rise above the expectations of you and gracefully manage the responsibilities that befall you this year. Ultimately, the power you gain will be leveraged to do good in the world. Just keep answering the call and know that things will be better because you are humbly, and kindly in charge. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 24, 3, 20, 13 and 7.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Of all the things you could wish for, an easy route won’t be one of them. It wouldn’t be wrong so much as just off-brand. You welcome the opportunity to get stronger and smarter through challenging work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not afraid to answer the call of duty and, in fact, the best things you’ve experienced have happened because you both answered and went above and beyond such a call.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The social aspects of life will be the highlight, even if they are happening virtually. Your soul will be satisfied by what you share and learn, especially when you are connecting with people you don’t yet know well.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Let no one, not even you, offer a limiting idea of what you’re capable of. You don’t know what you can accomplish until you accomplish it. Your tenacity knows no bounds.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ignoring a thing on purpose can be an effective tactic. Neglect can be a useful state when applied to unwanted things. Some problems fade from neglect; others resolve themselves.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have paid your dues and done your time. You showed up how they wanted, so you know what that’s like. Now, you’re inclined to do it your own way, to show up how you see fit. It works.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stay aware, head on a swivel, as you make your way to the crossroads. Transitions are always a little more dangerous. The intersections of life hold potential for much good and bad fortune.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As the bees get nectar, they accidentally spread pollen. Do they know they are the reason the flowers bloom? Like the bees, you will unknowingly cause beauty just by doing what comes naturally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll apply your talent rather mindlessly, floating above yourself in many ways. And when you come back down to earth, you’ll find that you and your muses have co-created something remarkable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ve already done the “dance like no one is watching” thing and now you’re into the refinement of movement assumed by consummate professionals. Because if all goes well, someone will be watching.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The thing you didn’t think you had time for will now be taking up many hours of your day. But if it weren’t good for your personal development, you wouldn’t feel so compelled to manage it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your name comes with associations. Some of these associations (like promptness, honesty, kindness) you have and will continue to cultivate rather purposefully by maintaining a high standard of character.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
