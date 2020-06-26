Horoscopes: June 26

The lunar opposition to dreamy Neptune, newly retrograde, is likely to treat our dreams like boardwalk saltwater taffy. Can you envision something a little bigger? Pull it. Twist it. Taste it. See how far these ideas can stretch without running so thin they dissolve into sweet, sticky strands that blow away on the summer breeze.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 26). You’re a born leader. You’ll rise above the expectations of you and gracefully manage the responsibilities that befall you this year. Ultimately, the power you gain will be leveraged to do good in the world. Just keep answering the call and know that things will be better because you are humbly, and kindly in charge. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 24, 3, 20, 13 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Of all the things you could wish for, an easy route won’t be one of them. It wouldn’t be wrong so much as just off-brand. You welcome the opportunity to get stronger and smarter through challenging work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not afraid to answer the call of duty and, in fact, the best things you’ve experienced have happened because you both answered and went above and beyond such a call.