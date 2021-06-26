Horoscopes: June 26

Venus slips on a catsuit and walks as cats do, which is to say up on the toes in the “digitigrade posture,” which allows for quick, quiet agility and a pouncing advantage in play and over prey. In the weeks to come, love goes wild. It will show up soft and irresistible like a kitten and fearsome as a lion, with a passionate heartbeat always at the core.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 26). Your cosmic boon will be a rain of disruptive creativity that spills into relationships and projects, imbuing them with an epic quest-like feeling. Your tremendous powers of originality can be applied in so many ways, and, notably, you’ll arrange your schedule and environment to honor your most interesting pursuits. Aquarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 44, 38 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is often the case when an artist creates a masterpiece that the inertia takes over and subsequently carries the action for a long stretch. A beautiful rut is still a rut. You are the artist. Stay active in the design of your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Here come the unexpected stimuli and restraints. You roll with this sort of thing, having learned lessons in control long ago. Managing every little thing is a waste of time. Let it inspire you instead.