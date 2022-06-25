 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: June 25

Holiday Mathis

Neptune, preparing for next week’s retrograde, dreams forward and backward at once, pondering links of history and destiny. Destiny is like DNA. As interesting as it is to decode, it operates the same regardless of what is known about it. Ask questions if you must, but the answers we seek will be revealed through our actions, not our questions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your project has great significance to others, perhaps fulfilling a wish of one who came before or providing a vicarious thrill for someone who can’t duplicate your success. This is not a burden; rather, it’s extra motivation to succeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve no interest in hollow encouragement. It takes effort to see another person’s talent, and it takes creativity to imagine potentials. These qualities will be woven into the sort of support you give and receive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Pleasant surprises are still surprises. Today you’ll prefer not to be startled any which way, and the precautions you take to guard your leisure and protect your bubble of coziness will make this a relaxing time indeed.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t have to do it all alone. There are many who would be happy to guide you. The trick is in posing the right questions. But even the wrong questions will get you a little closer to what you need, so just ask.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your feelings are interpretations of events. The events themselves are not good or bad and have no feeling at all until you make one inside you. You can remake feelings inside you too, which you’ll do today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Worry, like the late afternoon sun, can give a long shadow to even very minor things. Conversations with the reasonable and competent will steer you away from unhelpful and distorted perspectives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Thinking is harder than it looks, which is why it’s so easy to get lazy and let others do it. Not today. You’ll apply intellectual vigor to stay on top of business and find better deals and arrangements for you and yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you don’t get what you want the first time, it’s not a sign that you should give up. What’s worth having may come with the price tag of several failed attempts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s good to know that change is coming, though you dislike having change sprung on you at the last second. The excellent communicators who let you know what to expect will win your loyalty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Human concerns may be an infinitesimal point in the cosmic immensity, but a single feeling can feel as heavy as the whole universe inside one person. Forget about scale. If it’s a big deal to you, it’s a big deal, period.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The stronger stance is always the most compassionate one. Even so, compassion can come in many forms including tender, practical and even stern.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No need to wait until you have the most comprehensive and up-to-date information because no one else has it either. You’ll learn by doing. Until you apply yourself, you won’t know what you know.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 25). Out of a few odd interests and some seemingly random wins, truly something remarkable comes together. Plans will be made and remade as a project grows to a size that helps the most people and uses the least resources. A charmed relationship will be the jewel of the year. You’ll have a hot property on your hands. Leo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 19, 3, 38 and 21.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Cancer comedy king Ricky Gervais is the mastermind behind a long list of entertainment hits including “The Office,” “Extras,” “Derek” and many more. Moonchildren are sensitive souls who develop their comedic sense out of a need to protect themselves against harsh realities. Like a crab whose best defense is a hard shell, Cancer comedians deflect harm by turning it into humor.

