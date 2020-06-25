Horoscopes: June 25

When love changes her tune, it sometimes takes a minute for dancers on the floor to figure out what to do with the new rhythm. The Venus change of direction is a time to listen and feel love’s beat. Don’t force anything or try to explain what’s happening in the heart. Relax, let the mood wash over you and absorb the feeling of the moment.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 25). Spiritual investigation and development will lead you to make some very practical improvements. In the next 10 weeks, your interests shift and friendship circle widens. The influence of new people will lead to lifestyle upgrades. The start of 2021 has a romantic feel. Big projects bring big money. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 22, 17 and 30.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because of the interconnectedness of body, mind and soul, the fitness of one area will be communicated through the other two. For vibrant benefits, breathe energy into your weaker modality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will either commit completely to the task or will pretend that you are completely committed to the task, recognizing how important it is to everyone on the team that you appear unified and “all in.”