Horoscopes: June 25
Horoscopes: June 25

Holiday Mathis

And now Neptune, on a retrograde rampage, changes the filter on our fantasy world so the sparkles, hearts, sunsets and rainbows are readily available at the tap of our imagination. The seductive distraction of an inner world so perfectly matched to our preferences can be a hard thing to turn away from, but our reality depends on just that.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 25). You have so much social intelligence at your disposal that you don’t even realize the advantage in it. Your solar year brings numerous opportunities to play these cards, parlaying yourself into a higher position or a sweeter one, scooping up the resources to help your loved ones and the ideas to rock your world. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 38, 1, 16 and 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone is entitled to their preferences. Your preference will be to tend exclusively to your own business, purposely ignoring those who try to impose their personal opinions on the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The whole story has yet to be revealed. Ask too many or the wrong kinds of questions and you may never know. But wait and watch. Then watch and wait. Suddenly, you’ll find yourself in the know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In this building phase, it is only natural to prefer each move improve upon the last. But you will get stuck if you expect constant improvement. The ups, downs, hits and misses are all essential to ultimate success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You love a particular activity so much that it wouldn’t matter if you were to fail at it or even if you would be embarrassed by that failure. Nor would success matter too much. The payoff is the work itself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Trust that everything you’ve learned is worth learning. What felt like a detour (and a costly one at that) still has plenty of applications, though you’ll strain yourself if you force it. Resolve to have no regrets and move forward in faith.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today’s conversations have the potential to get chaotic. Your deft steering away from the minefields will help matters. When in doubt, stick to the main roads and rely on tone to trump content.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What can you eliminate? This is what will make your life better today, and it will beat any reorganization or new rule you institute. The best part is how quick and elegant the move can be. Sell it, give it, toss it, drop it — it’s done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re clicking together, the world and you. The world is listening. The world gets you. All you have to do is open your eyes wide, and the world will take this as a cue to educate you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe all these signs don’t mean you’re on the wrong path. Consider that the answer is out there; you just haven’t tried enough things to find it yet. Widen the search. Turn over more rocks. Ask more people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you really prefer change to have a ramp-up and adaptation period, life doesn’t often accommodate such a preference. The good thing about an unexpected shock is that it forces you to seek out something better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What are you looking forward to? What are you dreading? To do more of the former and avoid the latter would be a mistake. Nothing disempowers dread like diving right in and doing the thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Question why you need things to be a certain way. Sometimes particularness comes out of a desire to be treated as important or special, and other times the details must be correct to serve the greater good. Which is it?

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.



