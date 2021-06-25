Horoscopes: June 25

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You love a particular activity so much that it wouldn’t matter if you were to fail at it or even if you would be embarrassed by that failure. Nor would success matter too much. The payoff is the work itself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Trust that everything you’ve learned is worth learning. What felt like a detour (and a costly one at that) still has plenty of applications, though you’ll strain yourself if you force it. Resolve to have no regrets and move forward in faith.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today’s conversations have the potential to get chaotic. Your deft steering away from the minefields will help matters. When in doubt, stick to the main roads and rely on tone to trump content.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What can you eliminate? This is what will make your life better today, and it will beat any reorganization or new rule you institute. The best part is how quick and elegant the move can be. Sell it, give it, toss it, drop it — it’s done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re clicking together, the world and you. The world is listening. The world gets you. All you have to do is open your eyes wide, and the world will take this as a cue to educate you.