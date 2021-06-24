Horoscopes: June 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To want something you don’t think you can have and then to get it is a somersault-worthy delight. And yet, the experience pales in comparison to the resounding contentment of wanting what you already have.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today’s problem is like a lock. If you know the combination, it’s easy to plug it in and pull it open. But coming up with the numbers would be hard and not worth your time. Find someone who already knows the solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Relationships are wrought with false starts, detours and missed connections ... all part of the magic. Believe it or not, the anticipation caused by these delays is what keeps the relationship on the dance floor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s strange to have a talent people want and yet to feel largely unseen. You are not alone in this longing for understanding. You’ll seek a deeper knowledge of others and, in secret, hope it will teach you how to reveal yourself better, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Newton’s first law said it best. “A body at rest will remain at rest, and a body in motion will remain in motion unless it is acted upon by an external force.” Something gets you up and going, and then you’re unstoppable.