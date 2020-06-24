Horoscopes: June 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Generosity is the mark of class. It will be noble and gallant to see what matters and overlook quite a lot else. Effectiveness requires some things be judiciously left unnoticed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People are doing their best. When you believe that all are acting in accordance with their own heart and understanding, it is hard to fault anyone. It is better to leave the scene than to hover around the object of your annoyance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have it in your head that you owe people, although your feelings on the matter make you less than objective. What would an incredibly loving and supportive advocate say about the situation?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of all the things in life to be wasted or lost, time is among the most precious because you can never get it back. You’ll make the most of your hours now, thinking ahead and bringing something to do while you wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you want to know what your face is like, you look in a mirror. When you want to know what your mind is like, you need a different sort of reflective agent. A friend will work beautifully for this today.