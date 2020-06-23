Horoscopes: June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When you were a child imagining your adult life, what did you think you would be? Neptune retrogrades to remind us of the dreams of our distant ancestors, our parents and ourselves. These visions still have something to teach us.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 23). Your cosmic birthday gift is raw, unadulterated drive. Your motivation is so high that whatever might have stopped you before will no longer be an issue. You will have all the support you desire. There’s frivolous fun that turns into a lucrative venture. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 2, 10 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Knowing what you’re feeling is stage one, and then things really come together as you get better at recognizing what’s going on with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the past, there have been times when certain people took advantage of your soft heart. Now you’re a little more guarded but not jaded. Compassion is still your best guide.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Usually, the calm comes before the storm, but today, the order will be reversed. The excitement will hit without warning, followed by a calm that stretches for hours beyond.