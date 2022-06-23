 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: June 23

Holiday Mathis

There’s a fine line between an independent spirit and someone who’s just being stubborn. The lunar square to Pluto recalls a quote from the 19th-century evangelist Henry Ward Beecher: “The difference between perseverance and obstinacy is that one comes from a strong will, and the other from a strong won’t.”

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Worry won’t do you any good and could in fact wear on your immune system. On a spiritual level, worry restricts the flow of good fortune. Stress dissipates when you have a plan on paper that makes sense to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). So few people are patient these days and so many rely on patience from others and would be left behind or run over without it. The world desperately needs your patience today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). An idea is likely to roll out in full regalia and seduce you with its glamour. You’ll allow yourself to be entertained without going all-in with your belief, as fuzzy logic prevails.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Seek the right level. Ask any bird: higher is not always better. Too high an altitude poses problems of pressure and heat, and besides, when you’re way up there, no one can hear your song.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s natural to be emotional about money, though this approach is not particularly helpful. Buy and sell based on data. Moods will come and go, but the facts will remain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Lighthearted fun is good for relationships of all kinds, including professional. Your quick wit and active life will be a magnet for new friends. Tonight, you’ll be torn between two sides of an issue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some things you believed at age 5 still hold true today. Some. Not all. Since then, you’ve trended toward greater accuracy. This is a perfect time for a review. What do you know to be true now?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Look back and investigate where the progress stopped and precisely what stopped it. It was fear, perhaps vague or hidden at the time in other things that were going on. New realizations help you solve it for next time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). While puzzles and mysteries seem fun, troubles and inconveniences don’t. Both could describe the same scenario. You’ll reframe and rename. Your winning attitude will attract an admirer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In new circumstances it may take you a moment to get in step with what’s going on around you, and you wouldn’t dream of skipping this step. Without orientation, even the best map can’t help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). How could anyone know more than what they’ve learned? Give yourself a break. You’re doing your best with your current understanding. When you know better, you’ll do better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You feel suspended between worlds, unable to fully inhabit either. You are not the only one. Feet on the earth/head in the clouds is an apt description of the human condition.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 23). Your ability to discover and nurture talent allows you to lift and develop a community. More highlights: a goal that is slightly out of character for you ends up being among your favorite accomplishments. You’ll be paid for your part in a huge operation. Your inclusiveness has unforeseen beneficial repercussions. Taurus and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 33, 1 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Born on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer, Frances McDormand has astral influences in both signs. Mercury, her communication planet, is expressed in the versatile sign of the twins. Sun and moon in soulful Cancer emphasize nurturing instincts and psychic acuity. Venus in Taurus is the grounded energy that brings normalcy to the life of this celebrated artist. Her role as Lady Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was much anticipated.

