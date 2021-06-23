Horoscopes: June 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll construct your plan like any master builder, one brick at a time until it’s complete. It’s a comfort knowing tomorrow you’ll be living in the fruit of today’s effort. Can you also enjoy the labor?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The sort of work required will be deep and concentrated. It won’t pair well with shallow, vain pursuits. It will be impossible to do this work in a place of distraction, which every place is now, unless you silence your phone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is an uncoordinated, improvised quality to the day’s unfolding, to the point where you might even call it a mess. Lovely things are born of messes, though, and in fact, messiness is just a fact of birth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Groups are tricky. Shop around to find the right one. A good fit would be a place in which the spirit with which the endeavor is approached harmonizes with the endeavor itself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have patience with those who seem to need to puff themselves up, posture and jockey for position. Fame and power are what people go for before they understand what they really crave, which is a union with their own soul.