Horoscopes: June 22

The latest science on the subject of memory suggests that, on the whole, memory is so unreliable that it isn’t all that difficult to trick the mind into believing things that never happened. The Neptune retrograde is ready to put the theory to the test, bringing up all sorts of scenarios involving desire, regret and nostalgia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 22). This is the year in which you drop the demands of yourself, are less critical and give yourself plenty of slack. As you focus on enjoying yourself, learning more and getting out of your own way, life gets increasingly better. You’ll complete a project at the start of 2021 and be praised in a realm of excellence. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 38 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Where is this relationship going? You have more control over this than you think. Your unyielding kindness and unconditional love will guide all to a stable place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suggestions come from all sides — bosses, mentors, partners and your own head. Weed out the unhelpful. Hone in on the best and brightest. Listen to the ones likely to do you the most good.