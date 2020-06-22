Horoscopes: June 22
Horoscopes: June 22

Holiday Mathis

The latest science on the subject of memory suggests that, on the whole, memory is so unreliable that it isn’t all that difficult to trick the mind into believing things that never happened. The Neptune retrograde is ready to put the theory to the test, bringing up all sorts of scenarios involving desire, regret and nostalgia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 22). This is the year in which you drop the demands of yourself, are less critical and give yourself plenty of slack. As you focus on enjoying yourself, learning more and getting out of your own way, life gets increasingly better. You’ll complete a project at the start of 2021 and be praised in a realm of excellence. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 38 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Where is this relationship going? You have more control over this than you think. Your unyielding kindness and unconditional love will guide all to a stable place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suggestions come from all sides — bosses, mentors, partners and your own head. Weed out the unhelpful. Hone in on the best and brightest. Listen to the ones likely to do you the most good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The Greek word (SET ITAL)krisis(END ITAL) means “decision.” You will not wait until a moment of despair to choose what’s right for you. Whatever compels you to make up your mind is a positive force.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s hard to make another person understand what’s in your heart when you can’t quite articulate it to yourself. Do try though. Writing about your feelings will help you understand them a little better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s not too much to ask that others get in tune with what you are feeling. Good friends will try to match your pace, slowing down or speeding up to be where you are, physically, emotionally and otherwise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re analytical and cautious enough, but when there’s a lot of gray area in a nuanced and complex situation, you’d rather err on the side of trust, which is what trustworthy people tend to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). True love is without expectation and does not try to change anyone. This is a paradox because true love changes people anyway, without trying, and usually for the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because you avoid overindulging in the rabbit hole of email, social media, games, television and other fascinating things that steal your attention and don’t give much back, this day will be extremely productive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being self-aware is the foundation of social and emotional intelligence. A lot of today, you’ll be managing different facets of that awareness. It will involve trying new things and choosing different emotions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you are with a certain person, you lose your sense of time and get very involved in the moment. Its cascade of subtly layered feelings will carry you both away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Motivation can be very mysterious, but it doesn’t always have to be. Generally, motivation comes from action and not the other way around. Doing anything at all will change the situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be wrestling with something that’s just a little out of reach. You won’t be able to bring it closer, so you will just have to get up and move to where the thing is.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

