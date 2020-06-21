Horoscopes: June 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A French proverb suggests that a father is a banker provided by nature. The title of a 1940s American television show inferred that he knows best. And Marilyn Monroe famously sang that her heart belonged to him (well, sort of?) The stars join in the celebration today with a new moon in Cancer, the sign of domesticity, and a solar eclipse.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 21). Your cosmic birthday gift is an aura of excitement around you. Many find your presence energizing, as though extra oxygen is pumped into the air around you so wherever you go is zesty fresh. Your emotional energy will be directed to what you truly value. Caring for your crew will be top priority, and in this, you will thrive. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 33, 19 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The people around you may be too busy executing the action to pause and consider why they are doing it or whether there might be a better way. That’s where you come in — the witness with an objective overview.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s a pang of longing for something different. You don’t have to be somewhere new to experience another place. You can create the effect with an alternate point of view.