Horoscopes: June 21

On the first full day of the Cancer sun and the last full day of Mercury’s retrograde, the best position is one of having nothing to prove and no one to prove it to. An ego can dissolve to the point of being merely a suggestion. From that humble place, we are not as distracted by gratification and self-importance, so we can see what is needed of us.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 21). Projects take you through peaks and valleys, and you’ll enjoy external expressions of potency like financial validation and awards, though you’ll also recognize that they were never the goal. You’re growing into real power with a legacy of teamwork and relationships aimed at bringing up the level for a whole group. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 29, 30, 1, 14 and 37.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one likes to work with substandard tools, and to feel cornered into doing so under pressurized circumstances is even worse. Yet, this is exactly the recipe for today’s magic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To practice peace is to feel a kinship with the people next to you even when they do not believe as you do. This requires getting to common ground, which takes creative thinking, one of your many talents.