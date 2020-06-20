Horoscopes: June 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Style doesn't necessarily cost money, though it does take a great deal of creativity and effort. You're willing to put in the time because you love how good style makes you feel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The words meant to show one person's superiority are always suspect. We are all in this together. Uniqueness and specialness support insofar as they help generate solutions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every generation evolves. You'll notice today how you do things differently from the way your parents did, and their parents... and you'll get a sense of what is working and what's not.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Divert your focus from unwanted outcomes. Plan to ignore them, and then follow through on that plan. Things lose power without attention to fuel them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A scattered mind can get focused right quick with the broom of intention to focus it. Write down your top aim, and then give yourself a timeframe in which to accomplish it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People will tell you who they are. They won't even realize they are doing it, but the truth of your presence will draw out the truth of theirs, and then all will be known.