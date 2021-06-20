Horoscopes: June 20

The sky is full of father figures. In many types of astrology, the sun represents the father. Jupiter is the Mack Daddy of the zodiac, and his name translates as “Sky Father.” Then there’s Saturn, who is sometimes referred to as “Father Time.” May all the celestial guardians conspire to help you honor the paternal influences who have helped you grow.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 20). This birthday represents a level of maturity that allows for a host of fresh options. No longer concerned with immediate victories, you settle into a groove that can’t help but trend you toward impressive goals. Style choices become habits and ultimately lifestyles that keep you vital and beautiful. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 44, 20 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone wants to feel special, and you have a way of making that happen for people today. Hint: Since the nature of specialness is exclusivity, star treatment can’t happen where everyone sees you treat everyone the same.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could receive a thousand compliments and the only ones that would matter would be the ones that speak to qualities you value. You’ll think of this when you carefully choose what to praise about others.