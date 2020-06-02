Horoscopes: June 2

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your first instinct may be to proceed as though your heart is fragile and in need of protection. Then again, your heart may surprise you with a strength and resilience that only emerges when it’s tested.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll do things that make you feel insecure, and what’s even more remarkable is that you’ll do this on purpose. To build character, strength and solidity requires that you find where the weaknesses are and shake things up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Like an expert poker player who is wise to the fine art of bluffing, you detect untruths, which gives you an edge. There may be an advantage to going along with the ruse for a while.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People know what to do with people who appear to think and behave in familiar ways. So conformity makes people comfortable. For you, there’s quite a lot that takes priority over other people’s comfort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The story of the world begins with a word. So does the story of you, the tale of today, the one about the future. Words are the beginning. Nothing becomes something as soon as you start talking about it.