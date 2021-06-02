Horoscopes: June 2

Love is a creative endeavor. Some would argue it is the creative endeavor. It follows that each choice contributes to the art. This is well illustrated now as Venus, the planet of love, changes suit. As it goes with costume changes like this, it has the director rethinking the entire scene, from script to lighting, perhaps even casting.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 2). You’re not afraid of the chaos of a new venture; in fact, that’s the source of big fun. It is in this welcoming spirit that you embark on what will become part of your legacy. You’ll mix finances with friendship to excellent effect. A co-creation will involve bonding, travel and publicity. Your style of interacting with family evolves. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 33, 26, 1 and 35.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re ready to like things and will find much worthy of your admiration. In fact, dozens of delights are in store for you, many of them sneaky, emerging from unassuming packages or surprising you from low-key moments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Trials are often seen as punishments or burdens, though confusingly so when you consider how you emerge from them as the best version of yourself. Your current trial should earn a “teacher of the year” award.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t always expect a happy ending to the story, but you expect some kind of ending. Your mind doesn’t like an open loop. In fact, it finds irresolution so stressful that it will make something up just to close the circle.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your productivity will depend on the extent to which you can focus on what you want. This has changed a little, and you need to refresh your vision. Add some details that will help you stay locked on the vision.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever comes automatically to you has been developed over time to survive and thrive in your circumstances. Your circumstances have changed, and updates to the survival kit are in order, none of which will come automatically.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What people can’t keep up with, they will ignore. You will need to get and keep someone’s attention today, which is largely an exercise in reading the feedback and sticking close to the favorable responses.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s a vibe that comes across when someone is trying to sell you on a product, idea or course of action. It’s uncomfortable. You prefer the attractiveness of the offer to do all the selling. Irresistible dynamics are also effortless.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Reporting for duty is more than a matter of attendance; it’s also an act of obedience and an attitude of surrender. The successful move will be to follow protocol, observe hierarchy and respect power structures.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are people you easily fall into a groove with and others you must cross a minefield of misunderstandings to get anywhere near. Make your life easy. Work strictly with the former category.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The one who would spend time parsing your words and deconstructing your meaning is actually just finding a very annoying way of signaling a need for acceptance. Provide the love and the nitpicking will stop.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While it is possible for you to dance with intellectual enthusiasms without organizing your life around them, it’s more fun to succumb to the reorganization. Curiosities have the potential to become obsessions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The realizations come one after another. You’re figuring out where you goals align with the interests of others and where they rub uncomfortably, cross, tangle or come up against opposition
