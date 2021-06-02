Horoscopes: June 2

Love is a creative endeavor. Some would argue it is the creative endeavor. It follows that each choice contributes to the art. This is well illustrated now as Venus, the planet of love, changes suit. As it goes with costume changes like this, it has the director rethinking the entire scene, from script to lighting, perhaps even casting.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 2). You’re not afraid of the chaos of a new venture; in fact, that’s the source of big fun. It is in this welcoming spirit that you embark on what will become part of your legacy. You’ll mix finances with friendship to excellent effect. A co-creation will involve bonding, travel and publicity. Your style of interacting with family evolves. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 33, 26, 1 and 35.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re ready to like things and will find much worthy of your admiration. In fact, dozens of delights are in store for you, many of them sneaky, emerging from unassuming packages or surprising you from low-key moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Trials are often seen as punishments or burdens, though confusingly so when you consider how you emerge from them as the best version of yourself. Your current trial should earn a “teacher of the year” award.