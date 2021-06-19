 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: June 19
0 comments

Horoscopes: June 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

There is no such a thing as a steppingstone. There are only stones, more or less alike, though some may be arranged at the bottom as an assist to those climbing to the top. The integrity of a thing has little to do with the use of a thing. This message was brought to you by the grand trine in hopes it might help you solve an ethical dilemma.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 19). You feel a bit like a rogue planet, wandering the galaxy, unbound by parent stars. The liberation from your usual orbits will be a thrill, and a heady courage drives you toward unknown constellations. In the realm of work, you’ll be a performer, which takes guts, then a top-performer, which takes mastery, and nets a bag of money. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 28, 15, 3 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To know someone is to feel something about them. The experience of people in the same room accesses feelings better than any way of communicating that requires electricity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People want to be convinced, though it will take surprisingly little to push them into certainty. Do the same thing again, but this time like you mean it, and you’ll get favorable results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You truly believe others would be better off following your advice, but you also realize people are different, and there’s no way to definitively declare one correct answer to suit all. For this reason, you’ll stay out of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The hopeful future or idyllic past should be but wee bookends on the main feature of a fantastic present. If the bookends are bigger than the books, it’s not a good sign.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can afford to say no and be selfish with your time. You normally don’t choose that option, but it just may be the one that brings you the most vitality in the long run.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The other person probably shouldn’t get so reactive to your every move, but it happens anyway. Allay their fear and they’ll feel better in the moment, but you’ll have to do that every time. Or, do nothing and, eventually, they’ll adapt.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t worry about playing small. Actually, there are no small plays, only small-minded or low-energy approaches. You’ll bring your big spirit to everything you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pose a better question and sweeten the day, especially if you are both the querent and the answerer. Try these: What am I most curious about here? How can I bring more levity or clarity to the scene?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It doesn’t take much to get you riled up about a certain relationship. The challenge is to give and receive compassion regardless of whether it’s what you feel like doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe someone chose you, so you never got the sensation of pursuit. Relationships are like tag. Changing roles and taking turns is part of it. You may make someone run just so you can feel what it’s like to give chase.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’d rather spend time gaining a skill than trying to enjoy yourself in an environment that doesn’t seem conducive to it. Loved ones may argue that enjoying yourself is a skill!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you choose to see it this way, life can be your party; you make the invite list and the playlist, you call the games, decide when the dancing starts and when the cake is served.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: June 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 18

While most cultures observe four seasons, some split the seasons into six categories, allowing for weather trends such as “monsoon season” or …

Horoscopes: June 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 14

“More” is the cry that echoes through the last week of the season, though Saturn and rebellious Uranus square with warning not to let our gree…

Horoscopes: June 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 15

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to happiness. The recipe for happiness is so catered to each individual that to try to do what mak…

Horoscopes: June 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 12

Your body, clothes, home, neighborhood and everywhere you go in the world is an environment covered with great focus under the Cancer moon. Yo…

Horoscopes: June 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 17

With the intention of nurturing our growth process, the Virgo moon has the following messages: To protect someone from the natural consequence…

Horoscopes: June 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 16

Would you admit that sometimes the Mercury retrograde is a very convenient excuse for why things don’t go according to plan? And next week, we…

Horoscopes: June 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 11

There’s a new guest in the fire sign realm of Leo, moving like he belongs there. Mars in the lion’s den recalls the legendary tale of a boy na…

Horoscopes: June 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 13

A solar square to Neptune is a buzzkill along the lines of theater lights going up midmovie. Even though the plot continues on the screen, the…

Horoscopes: June 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 10

It’s like a festival of cosmic events with the solar eclipse, new moon and a conjunction of the sun to Mercury as well. With all this action i…

Horoscopes: June 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: June 8

The magic question of the day: Who is this helping? If it’s only you, the next question should be: Really? Followed by: How? What’s really hel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News