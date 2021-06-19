Horoscopes: June 19

There is no such a thing as a steppingstone. There are only stones, more or less alike, though some may be arranged at the bottom as an assist to those climbing to the top. The integrity of a thing has little to do with the use of a thing. This message was brought to you by the grand trine in hopes it might help you solve an ethical dilemma.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 19). You feel a bit like a rogue planet, wandering the galaxy, unbound by parent stars. The liberation from your usual orbits will be a thrill, and a heady courage drives you toward unknown constellations. In the realm of work, you’ll be a performer, which takes guts, then a top-performer, which takes mastery, and nets a bag of money. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 28, 15, 3 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To know someone is to feel something about them. The experience of people in the same room accesses feelings better than any way of communicating that requires electricity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People want to be convinced, though it will take surprisingly little to push them into certainty. Do the same thing again, but this time like you mean it, and you’ll get favorable results.