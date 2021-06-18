Horoscopes: June 18

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 18). Talent rises up in you, finding ideal expression. A new openness will lead to better living. You’ll meet people who inspire you. You’ll refine former methods and run your life with fresh efficiency. And you’ll connect with new sources of sustenance. Your luck runs the gamut, touching down in every segment of life. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 8, 40, 20 and 11.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST: ARIES: Endless possibilities are within easy reach, so what are you in the mood for? TAURUS: Someone who wasn’t aware of you before will soon be practically dependent on your emotional fortification. GEMINI: Investigating, texting, talking... it all lets you know what you could be in for, but there’s only one way to know for sure, and that happens in person. CANCER: Relationships are work and the timeframe is always “now.” LEO: There’s no one else who would be better at making decisions for your life. Stay in the driver’s seat. VIRGO: You’ve many compelling traits, but none more attractive than utter confidence. LIBRA: What saves the date is awareness. Get ready to learn and to act on what you know. SCORPIO: Romantic love has many levels. It takes a touch of madness for love to meet the requirements of the “passion” level. SAGITTARIUS: Love is an odyssey of emotional, psychological and spiritual trials — that is, if you’re doing it right. CAPRICO!