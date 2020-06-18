Horoscopes: June 18

CANCER (June 22-July 22). All superheroes know that most of the gig is hiding your identity until it’s time to shine. You’ve enormous strength and power; that’s a given. Knowing when to use it is the art.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll have ideas, and you need the right people to bounce them off of. People who absorb your energy and agree with you are not good bouncing prospects. Look for the hard and deflective types.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can acknowledge your emotions without slavishly following their impulses. Your maturity allows you to objectively witness yourself. Your feelings will indicate how in line you are with your ethics and ideals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though it feels safe and secure when others agree with you, it’s not going to help you grow. You’ll sharpen your wits and strengthen your case when you run up against those who disagree.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Albert Camus said it’s necessary to fall in love, “if only to provide an alibi for all the random despair you are going to feel anyway.” Today’s events pose the question: Which comes first, the circumstance or the feeling?